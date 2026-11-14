Max Iversen hits winner in OT, scores 27 to help North Dakota State outlast Illinois State 82-81

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Max Iversen led North Dakota State with 27 points, including the the game-winning jump shot with two seconds left in overtime, and the Bison knocked off Illinois State 82-81 on Friday night.

Iversen also contributed five rebounds for the Bison (2-3). Karl Markus Poom scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Riley Massey went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Malik Moore led the Redbirds (1-3) with 26 points, four assists and three steals. Chase Walker added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Demarion Burch also had 12 points.

North Dakota State entered halftime tied with Illinois State 31-31. Iversen paced the team in scoring in the first half with 13 points. North Dakota State and Illinois State played an even second half and the teams finished regulation tied 69-69.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.