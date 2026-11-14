Mohamed Diakite scores 24 to lead East Texas A&M over Portland 94-88 in 2OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mohamed Diakite scored 24 points and East Texas A&M outlasted Portland 94-88 in double overtime on Friday night.

Diakite added eight rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Lions, who improved to 3-0 on the road. Alonzo Dodd had 16 points and Bo Aldridge and reserve Kollin Tolbert both scored 14.

Jaxon Olvera scored 31 points to lead the Pilots (3-2), making 14 of 16 free throws. Riley Parker scored 18, James O’Donnell added 13 and Hunter Adam pitched in with 10 to go along with nine rebounds.

Olvera made two free throws with 1:05 remaining to force the first extra period tied at 69-all, then made a layup with 27 seconds left to force a second OT tied at 79.

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