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Terry Coner Jr. scores 21 to guide Cal Baptist to a 74-60 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

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By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Terry Coner Jr. scored 21 points to lead California Baptist to a 74-60 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday night.

Coner made 5 of 12 shots and 10 of 11 free throws for the Lancers (1-3). Justas Stonkus added 18 points and Jordan Muller went 9 for 9 at the foul line and scored 15.

Jalen Tatum had 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting for the Golden Lions (0-4), who have yet to play a home game. Macaleab Rich totaled 22 points and nine rebounds.

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