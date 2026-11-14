Cardell Williams throws for a TD with 2:11 left and Maryland adds late FG to beat Wisconsin 24-21

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Backup quarterback Cardell Williams ran for two touchdowns and threw for the tying score with 2:11 remining as Maryland beat Wisconsin 24-21 on Saturday to secure back-to-back conference victories for the first time since 2023.

It was a 32-game span between consecutive conference victories for Maryland (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten), which beat Michigan State and Indiana in September of 2023.

Maryland trailed 21-14 early in the fourth quarter before holding the Badgers to a three-and-out on their next two drives. Then, Williams found Preston Howard wide open down the right sideline and he went untouched for a 39-yard score to tie it with just over two minutes left.

Maryland linebacker Trey Reddick had a blindside hit on Wisconsin freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins and the ball came out, recovered by Eyan Thomas at the Badgers’ 33-yard line with 1:52 left. It was the third forced fumble of the game by Maryland.

Five straight rushes by Williams set up Sean O’Haire for the winning 30-yard field goal with 29 seconds left.

Williams finished the game with 19 straight completions — a program record. He was 21 of 23 for 183 yards and carried it 11 times for 17 yards and two short scores. Williams, a transfer from Sacramento State, made his first start in place of Malik Washington, who was wearing a left knee brace after a game-time decision.

Hopkins, who earned the Big Ten freshman of the week honors after throwing for three touchdowns in his starting debut last week, was 11 of 22 for 77 yards for Wisconsin (6-4, 4-3). The Badgers were just 2 of 13 on third downs. Mason Posa had a game-high 13 tackles to reach double digits for the fourth straight game.

Maryland took its first lead with 8:24 left in the third after taking advantage of a Wisconsin turnover. Ricardo Cooper Jr. recovered a fumble at the Wisconsin 12-yard line and Williams ran it to the outside on fourth down for his second rushing touchdown.

The Badgers’ only other loss in this six-game series came last season when the Terrapins earned a 27-10 victory in Madison.

Up next

Wisconsin plays at Purdue next Saturday.

Maryland plays at No. 15 USC next Saturday.

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