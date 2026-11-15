Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
48.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

DJ Scott, Ray James Jr. rally North Dakota State to 21-13 victory over Hawaii

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — DJ Scott capped a 16-play, fourth-quarter drive with a touchdown run, and Ray James Jr. returned an interception 49 yards for a score as North Dakota State rallied to beat Hawaii 21-13 on Saturday night.

Logan Larson intercepted a pass from Micah Alejado three plays into Hawaii’s second possession, setting up North Dakota State (8-2, 5-2 Mountain West Conference) at the Rainbow Warriors’ 11-yard line. Nathan Hayes had a 7-yard touchdown pass to Mekhi Collins two plays later to give the Bison a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

DeVon Rice had a 15-yard touchdown run with 4 seconds left before halftime and Hawaii (3-7, 2-5) pulled even.

Sean Olvera-Harle kicked 28- and 33-yard field goals for the only scores of the third quarter and the Rainbow Warriors took a 13-7 lead into the fourth.

NDSU’s 69-yard go-ahead drive took 8:37 off the clock before Scott scored.

Hayes completed 13 of 20 passes for 97 yards for the Bison, who picked up a victory despite managing only 183 yards of offense.

Alejado finished with 231 yards and two interceptions on 31-for-47 passing. Hawaii rushed for only 31 yards on 26 carries.

Up next

North Dakota State: Hosts Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Hawaii: At Nevada on Saturday.

—-

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.