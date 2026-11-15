DJ Scott, Ray James Jr. rally North Dakota State to 21-13 victory over Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — DJ Scott capped a 16-play, fourth-quarter drive with a touchdown run, and Ray James Jr. returned an interception 49 yards for a score as North Dakota State rallied to beat Hawaii 21-13 on Saturday night.

Logan Larson intercepted a pass from Micah Alejado three plays into Hawaii’s second possession, setting up North Dakota State (8-2, 5-2 Mountain West Conference) at the Rainbow Warriors’ 11-yard line. Nathan Hayes had a 7-yard touchdown pass to Mekhi Collins two plays later to give the Bison a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

DeVon Rice had a 15-yard touchdown run with 4 seconds left before halftime and Hawaii (3-7, 2-5) pulled even.

Sean Olvera-Harle kicked 28- and 33-yard field goals for the only scores of the third quarter and the Rainbow Warriors took a 13-7 lead into the fourth.

NDSU’s 69-yard go-ahead drive took 8:37 off the clock before Scott scored.

Hayes completed 13 of 20 passes for 97 yards for the Bison, who picked up a victory despite managing only 183 yards of offense.

Alejado finished with 231 yards and two interceptions on 31-for-47 passing. Hawaii rushed for only 31 yards on 26 carries.

Up next

North Dakota State: Hosts Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Hawaii: At Nevada on Saturday.

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