Clara Strack scores 29 to go with career-high 18 boards as No. 12 Kentucky women beat EMU 81-47

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Clara Strack scored 29 points to go with a career-high 18 rebounds and No. 12 Kentucky beat Eastern Michigan 81-47 on Sunday.

Strack was 8 of 14 from the field, with four made 3-pointers, and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line. Me’Arah O’Neal and Asia Boone each added three 3-pointers, and Kentucky finished 14 of 29 from 3-point range — after making 18, 18 and 12 in the previous three games.

O’Neal and Savvy Swords each had 12 points, and Boone scored 11 for Kentucky, which has opened a season 5-0 for the third straight year.

Peyton Hill scored 16 points and Fernanda Ovalle added 10 for Eastern Michigan (0-4).

Kentucky started the game on a 19-0 run and the score was 25-2 at the end of the first quarter. Strack scored Kentucky’s opening eight points of the second quarter to make it 33-13.

Then, Strack scored 10 points during an 18-0 run to begin the third for a 61-23 lead as EMU missed 13 straight shots spanning halftime.

Kentucky’s lead reached 46 points early in the fourth.

Up next

Eastern Michigan: Plays at Oakland on Wednesday.

Kentucky: Hosts Marshall on Friday.

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