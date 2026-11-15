Freshmen Diaz, Mobley lead No. 17 Ohio State women to 93-49 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshmen Adriana Diaz and Sydney Mobley each scored a season-high 18 points and No. 17 Ohio State cruised to a 93-49 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday.

Diaz made 6 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers and all four of her free throws for the Buckeyes (4-1), adding five rebounds and four assists. Mobley came off the bench to make 7 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers. She hit both of her foul shots and grabbed five rebounds.

Jaloni Cambridge totaled 15 points, seven assists and five boards for Ohio State, which was coming off an 87-55 home loss to No. 4 Connecticut. Kylee Kitts posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Reese Downey hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 to pace the Knights (2-3).

Downey sank a 3-pointer to give Fairleigh Dickinson a 3-2 lead, but Cambridge scored five in a 15-0 run and Ohio State built a 21-8 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

Mobley had 15 points off the bench on 6-for-8 shooting by halftime, and Diaz scored 12 as the Buckeyes increased their advantage to 53-25.

Reserve Seini Henry made two free throws and a 3-pointer in a 13-13 third quarter and Ohio State led 66-38 heading to the fourth.

Ohio State outshot the Knights 54%-30% from the floor with an 8-7 advantage in 3-pointers despite taking 10 fewer shots from distance.

Fairleigh Dickinson had to take a 10-hour bus ride from Teaneck, N.J., on Saturday in order to play the game after the FAA grounded all flights on Friday.

Up next

Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Rider on Tuesday.

Ohio State hosts No. 21 Mississippi on Wednesday.

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