Mateer accounts for 181 yards of offense and Oklahoma holds on to beat No. 19 Mississippi 24-17

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — John Mateer accounted for 181 yards of offense and Oklahoma held on to beat No. 19 Mississippi 24-17 on Sunday, a day after the Southeastern Conference game was originally scheduled to be played.

Oklahoma knocked down a desperation heave by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in the closing seconds to secure the Sooners’ first win over Ole Miss in four meetings and become bowl eligible by beating a ranked team for the second week in a row.

“Victory Sunday,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables called it. “Proud of our guys. Man, what a display of fight and real toughness in guys that believed in each other and this opportunity. I loved how we dug in for each other today, kind of like we’ve done here all year even when things haven’t gone our way at times.”

The Rebels (6-4, 4-4) lost to an unranked team for the first time this season and dropped back-to-back games for the first time since losing four in a row to end the 2022 season. The loss all but eliminates the Rebels from College Football Playoff contention.

“Yeah, obviously a disappointed group in the locker room,” coach Pete Golding said. “Hats off to Oklahoma. I thought coach Venables and his staff did a really good job. Their players played their butts off. Effort wasn’t an issue for us. I thought our guys came out, regardless of the elements, and really both teams did, and competed extremely hard.”

Ole Miss arrived in Oklahoma City on Saturday night. The FAA’s decision to ground all flights on Friday sent sports teams nationwide scrambling for new travel plans.

“Yeah, I promise you, nobody was more frustrated then our team,” Golding said. “They got to the facility at 7:45 on Friday morning, and we’re sitting on buses for three hours, sitting under a stadium, getting called back and going into meeting rooms. There was nobody more frustrated. I can assure you they didn’t want to wait another day.”

The Rebels rallied in the fourth quarter Sunday behind Chambliss, who led two scoring drives that resulted in a touchdown and a 41-yard field goal. Following Lucas Carneiro’s kick, the Rebels recovered an onside kick with 38 seconds left and no timeouts.

Oklahoma (6-4, 4-3) dominated the line of scrimmage on a day when both offenses emphasized running the ball. Rain, wind and cold temperatures dictated that approach, and the Sooners, under interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten, used it to their advantage.

Oklahoma, which fired offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle after a home loss to South Carolina on Oct. 31, rushed 49 times for 188 yards and had four drives of 12 plays or more for the first time this season.

“Offensively, we really challenged our guys going into this game,” Witten said. “Having the extra day, just challenged our guys, knowing the weather was going to be what it was, the physicality that we needed to play with, the fight, the relentless spirit offensively.”

Oklahoma, which had 15- and 20-play drives in a 23-7 win at then-No. 25 Florida, held the ball for nearly six minutes on its first possession Sunday. Mateer took the Sooners 74 yards in 13 plays, gaining 28 yards on a run up the middle and then scoring on an 8-yard run. He finished with 111 yards passing and a team-high 70 rushing.

The Sooners forced a punt and Isaiah Sategna returned it 75 yards for another score to give Oklahoma a 14-0 lead with 3:29 left in the first quarter. It was Sategna’s second punt return touchdown of the season.

Joshua Dye’s 19-yard TD run in the second accounted for the Rebels’ only points of the half.

Oklahoma opened the third quarter with another long scoring drive. Jonathan Hatton Jr.’s 5-yard touchdown run capped a 14-play drive that went 70 yards. The Sooners dominated time of possession in the quarter, holding the ball for 12:41.

That’s when Chambliss went to work, scrambling for 32 yards on third-and-15 and then finding tight end Caleb Odom in the end zone from 26 yards to pull within 21-14.

Venables praised the Oklahoma fans who turned out.

“I have a great appreciation for the passion, the love, the commitment (of) the Oklahoma fan base,” he said. “There’s not a better fan base in the country.”

The takeaway

Mississippi: The Rebels punted five times and lost the time of possession battle by 13 minutes.

Oklahoma: The Sooners have won two straight games against ranked conference opponents.

Mistake free

Despite the soggy conditions, neither team committed a turnover. It was Oklahoma’s third straight game without a giveaway.

Defense shines

Oklahoma’s defense limited Mississippi to 127 passing yards, the Rebels’ lowest total in three years. Ole Miss had converted 48% of its third-down attempts coming in, but the Oklahoma’s defense limited the Rebels to 4 of 12 (33%).

Up next

Mississippi: Hosts Wofford next Saturday.

Oklahoma: Hosts Texas A&M next Saturday.

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By TIM WILLERT

Associated Press