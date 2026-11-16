E.J. Mosley scores 17 to lead Purdue-Fort Wayne to 86-74 victory over Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — E.J. Mosley’s 17 points helped Purdue-Fort Wayne defeat Eastern Illinois 86-74 on Sunday.

Mosley shot 6 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Mastodons (2-2). Carl Thompson III shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line to add 16 points. DeAndre Craig had 15 points and went 6 of 13 from the field.

Gavin Welch led the Panthers (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Jalen Calloway added 13 points for Eastern Illinois. Shia Francis also had 11 points.

Up next

Purdue Fort Wayne’s next game is Wednesday against Bradley on the road, and Eastern Illinois visits Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.