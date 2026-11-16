Lee’s 21 lead Western Michigan past Southern Indiana 80-59

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Rob Lee Jr. had 21 points in Western Michigan’s 80-59 win over Southern Indiana on Sunday.

Lee added five rebounds for the Broncos (4-1). Adam Harakow scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds and five assists. Augustinas Kiudulas shot 5 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Kaden Brown led the Screaming Eagles (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Southern Indiana also got 12 points, six rebounds and two steals from Josh Smith.

Western Michigan took the lead with 10:37 left in the first half and did not trail again. Harakow led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 44-38 at the break. Western Michigan outscored Southern Indiana in the second half by 15 points, with Lee scoring a team-high 14 points after the break.

Up next

Western Michigan’s next game is Friday against Mount St. Mary’s on the road. Southern Indiana hosts Lindsey Wilson on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press