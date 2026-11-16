Zine Eddine Bedri has 19 points, Mekhi Mason adds 17 as San Jose St. beats Alabama State 80-68

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zine Eddine Bedri had 19 points and seven rebounds off of the bench to help lead San Jose State past Alabama State 80-68 on Sunday.

Mekhi Mason scored 17 points, going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (2-2). Robert Vaihola finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

Paul McMillan IV led the Hornets (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and four assists. Alabama State also got 12 points from Tre Powell. Damarion Bonds also had 10 points.

San Jose State took the lead for good with 4:28 remaining in the first half. The score was 35-29 at halftime, with Mason racking up 11 points. San Jose State outscored Alabama State in the second half by six points, with Eddine Bedri scoring a team-high 12 points after halftime.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.