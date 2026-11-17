COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaden House scored 16 points off the bench, and Maryland shot 63% from the field in a 117-57 thrashing of Alcorn State on Monday.

The Terrapins (2-2) scored 60 points in the first half and led by 30 at the break after making nine 3-pointers.

Mike McNair Jr. opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, and Austin Brown followed with the first collegiate basket of his career, also from beyond the arc, to give Maryland an early 6-0 lead they never surrendered.

Maryland pushed the advantage to 32-15 midway through the half before closing with another surge. DJ Wagner made three first-half 3-pointers, while Andre Mills also hit three from deep.

House added six assists, while Mills scored 15 points. Wagner and McNair each scored 14, and Pharrel Payne added 12.

Maryland finished 15 of 30 from 3-point range and outrebounded Alcorn State 46-32.

Josh Powell led Alcorn State (0-5) with 13 points. The Braves shot 27% from the field and made just 1 of 14 3-point attempts.

Up next

Maryland: Hosts Wagner on Friday.

Alcorn State: At Missouri this Wednesday.

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