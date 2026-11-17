MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson scored 12 of her 16 points in the first quarter and No. 2 Michigan went on to rout Central Michigan 101-30 on the road Monday night for its second-largest margin of victory in program history.

The Wolverines (4-0) fell one point short of matching the school-record, 72-point win they had against Niagara in 2016.

Michigan opened the game with a 16-0 run and the game seemed to be over at that point.

The Chippewas (0-4) missed their first nine shots and finished making just 21.8% of their shots against a swarming defense.

Even though Central Michigan was overmatched from the start, Michigan did not show mercy through three quarters.

Kim Barnes Arico had her players pressing the Chippewas full court early in the game, forcing six turnovers in the first quarter and jumping out to a 29-12 lead.

The veteran coach didn’t want the Wolverines to let up — and they didn’t.

Michigan outscored Central Michigan on its home court 25-4 in the second quarter and 26-5 in the third, creating a 59-point cushion that created opportunities for reserves to get more playing time.

Syla Swords and Courtney Ogden scored 13 each, Te’Yala Delfosse had 12 points and nine rebounds, Kendall Dudley and Ashley Sofilkanich added 11 points apiece.

Central Michigan, meanwhile, didn’t have a double-digit scorer until midway through the fourth quarter and Jailenn Green finished with 10 points.

Michigan, which beat then-No. 2 Connecticut earlier this month, might not face another tough test until playing No. 14 Oklahoma on Dec. 5 in New York.

Up next

Michigan: Hosts Niagara on Wednesday night.

Central Michigan: At No. 17 Minnesota on Sunday.

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By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer