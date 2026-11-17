STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jordan Burks made six 3-pointers and scored 20 to lead Oklahoma State to a 99-66 victory over Central Arkansas on Monday night.

Burks made 7 of 11 shots from the floor and missed just once from 3-point range for the Cowboys (3-1).

Jacob Walker totaled 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting with six assists for Oklahoma State. Kashie Natt pitched in with 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Ty Robinson finished with 23 points for the Bears (2-3) on 5-for-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Harrison Beauchamp scored 10.

Beauchamp and Robinson sank 3-pointers for Central Arkansas in an 8-0 run to start the game.

Oklahoma State battled back to take its first lead at 25-22 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Burks and Parker Robinson with nine minutes left in the half. The Cowboys’ run grew to 13-0, and the Bears missed 14 of 15 shots at one point in falling behind 49-35 at halftime.

Beauchamp hit from distance to cut the Bears’ deficit to 12 early in the second half before the Cowboys pulled away.

Oklahoma State outshot Central Arkansas 55%-40%. The Cowboys made 17 of 28 from beyond the arc (61%), while the Bears sank 8 of 28 (29%).

Oklahoma State scored 35 points off of 21 turnovers by the Bears.

Up next

Central Arkansas plays at Jacksonville on Saturday.

Oklahoma State plays Minnesota on Friday at the Charleston Classic.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here