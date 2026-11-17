BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — ZaKiyah Johnson scored 25 points to lead No. 9 LSU to a 116-70 blowout victory over Troy on Monday night.

LSU (5-0) played without third-leading scorer MiLaysia Fulwiley, who wasn’t with the team following an arrest Saturday night in Baton Rouge after she allegedly attempted to flee a traffic stop.

The Lady Tigers had six players score in double figures. Senior Mikaylah Williams scored a season-high 21 points. Iowa State transfer guard Jada Williams had 17, reserve Lola Lampley 15 with Grace Knox and Lalia Reynolds adding 11 apiece.

Reynolds made her first start of the season in place of Fulwiley who is averaging 17.8 points.

Troy (2-3), which lost its third straight game, had four players in double figures with Aniya Hubbard leading the way with 18 points. The Trojans made 13 3-pointers.

LSU reached the 100-point mark for the fifth consecutive game when Johnson knocked down a 3-point basket with 7:42 left in the game.

A pair of free throws from Williams at the 7:37 mark of the second quarter touched off LSU’s biggest surge of the game. The Lady Tigers reeled off 16 straight points over a 3 ½ minute stretch to open a 55-25 lead on Lampley’s putback.

Williams had nine of her 17 first-half points in the second quarter that was complete with the final five points of the quarter, capped by a 3-point basket from the top of the key with four seconds left for a commanding 64-27 at halftime.

Hubbard turned in the play of the first half. She got to a loose ball before it went out of bounds, flinging it toward her own goal for an improbable 3-pointer, cutting into LSU’s 29-21 lead. It was the Trojans’ fifth 3-point basket of the quarter.

Up next

Troy: Hosts Longwood on Thursday night.

LSU: Hosts Farleigh Dickinson on Thursday night.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college basketball coverage here

By WILLIAM WEATHERS

Associated Press