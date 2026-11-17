COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — PJ Haggerty finished with 19 points, Jalen Shelley added 18 and Mackenzie Mgbako scored 17 to help Texas A&M pull away in the second half for a 101-69 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Monday night.

Haggerty made 6 of 10 shots and all seven of his free throws for the Aggies (5-0), who have yet to play a road game. Shelley sank 7 of 10 shots with four 3-pointers, adding six rebounds and five assists. Mgbako hit 7 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds.

Rylan Griffen scored 12 on 4-for-4 shooting with three 3s for Texas A&M, and fellow reserve Neiko Mundey hit 4 of 5 shots and scored 11.

The Aggies shot 62% overall, made 11 of 19 from beyond the arc (58%), and 18 of 21 free throws.

Tyler Rolison scored 27 for the Lions (1-3), who have yet to play a home game. He made 8 of 12 shots with five 3-pointers and all six of his foul shots. Quincy Allen totaled 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Rolison scored 19 in the first half on 6-for-8 shooting with five 3-pointers and five assists to keep Southeastern Louisiana within striking distance at 43-40.

The Lions twice pulled within two points early after the intermission, but Mgbako hit a 3-pointer and Shelley made two more in a 13-4 run and Oklahoma State led 60-49 with 15:48 remaining before finishing off a 58-point second half.

Up next

SE Louisiana plays at Kennesaw State on Friday in a campus game of the Cancun Challenge.

Texas A&M plays at TCU on Thursday.

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