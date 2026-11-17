BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Jon Mekonnen had 20 points in South Dakota State’s 107-67 victory over NAIA member Mayville State on Monday night.

Mekonnen shot 5 for 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Jackrabbits (5-0). Joe Sayler scored 17 points and added five assists. Davis Kern shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Varick Lewis finished with 15 points for the Comets. Max Romero added 13 points and Isaiah Smith contributed 10 points and two steals.

Up next: South Dakota State’s next game is Friday against Idaho State on the road, and Mayville State visits North Dakota on Thursday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.