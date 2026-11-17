MONROE, La. (AP) — Dayjaun Anderson’s 24 points helped Louisiana-Monroe defeat Dallas Christian 118-81 on Monday.

Anderson added five rebounds and three steals for the Warhawks (2-5). Ziyade Ndancky scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Grant Chamberlain went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Jason Ezeadiuguwu finished with 20 points, four assists and two steals for the Crusaders, an NCCAA Division II member. Nick Lancit and Michael McLeod both finished with 12 points.

Up next: UL Monroe visits LSU in its next matchup on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.