CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Daniel Freitag had 23 points in Oregon State’s 109-71 win against East Texas A&M on Monday night.

Freitag shot 7 of 9 from the field and 8 for 9 from the free-throw line for the Beavers (5-0). Josiah Lake scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. DeShawn Gory had 17 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Alonzo Dodd finished with 23 points for the Lions (3-2). Mohamed Diakite added 13 points and two steals for East Texas A&M. Bo Aldridge also had 11 points.

Oregon State took the lead for good with 15:39 remaining in the first half. The score was 55-40 at halftime, with Freitag racking up 18 points. Oregon State extended its lead to 80-53 during the second half, fueled by a 14-3 scoring run.

Up next: Both teams next play Thursday. Oregon State squares off against Oregon and East Texas A&Mplays Cal on the road.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press