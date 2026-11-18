LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Imari Berry scored 18 of her 20 points in the first quarter to lead No. 3 Louisville to an 88-39 victory over Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals (7-0), coming off a 69-51 win over No. 7 UConn, showed no hangover. Berry, who scored 21 in Sunday’s victory, had 20 points after the first 14 minutes against the Tigers (2-3) on 8-for-8 shooting, including three 3-pointers.

Berry, a third-year guard who was named the Associated Press Player of the Week earlier Tuesday, played just 16 minutes and finished with four assists.

Louisville led 16-5 seven minutes in and then used a 17-5 run in the final 4:01 of the first half to take a 56-26 lead at the break. The Cardinals shot 61.3% (19 for 31) in the half while holding the Tigers to 42.3% (11 for 26) and forcing 13 turnovers.

Zam Jones finished with 15 points and five assists for the Cardinals. Mackenly Randolph added 12.

Louisville was without Tajianna Roberts, the team’s second-leading scorer who averages 15.5 points. Coach Jeff Walz did not disclose an injury to Roberts, and said the 5-foot-10 guard is “day to day.”

The Cardinals’ offense slowed in the second half but their defensive intensity remained, limiting Tennessee State to 2 for 14 shooting in the fourth quarter.

Grace Mbugua came off the bench and grabbed 10 rebounds for Louisville, which outrebounded Tennessee State 51-25.

The Tigers committed a season-high 22 turnovers, which Louisville converted into 31 points.

Somah Kamara led Tennessee State with 12 points.

Up next

Tennessee State: Hosts Texas-Arlington on Sunday.

Louisville: Begins play in the Great Alaska Shootout on Saturday, facing host Alaska-Anchorage.

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By STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press