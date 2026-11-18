COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 20 points and Agot Makeer added 17 as No. 1 South Carolina shook off a sluggish first quarter and the absence of leading rebounder Chloe Kitts to roll past Florida Gulf Coast 116-58 in its home opener on Tuesday night.

The Gamecocks (5-0) trailed 14-10 and led 19-16 after the first quarter before taking control for good with a 38-12 run in the second 10 minutes. The Eagles (3-2) failed to keep pace as South Carolina built its lead.

The Gamecocks had come off a down-to-the-wire, 89-85 win over No. 4 Southern Cal in Greenville on Sunday, and the fatigue was evident early on as FGCU took a 14-10 lead.

Then, South Carolina outscored the Eagles 38-12 in the second quarter to take a 57-28 lead at the break.

Johnson, who scored a career-high 28 points in beating the Trojans, hit three 3-pointers in the period. Ashlyn Watkins, who got her first start since the 2023-24 season in place of Kitts, had eight points, three rebounds and three blocks.

FGCU hit just 4 of 17 field goals and were outrebounded 21-5 in that 10-minute stretch.

Johnson added 15 points and Alicia Tournebize had her first collegiate double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley gave s tarting forward Kitts some extra time to rest after the team’s rugged opening four games in which it defeated three ranked opponents — Maryland in Paris, North Carolina in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Southern Cal about 90 minutes north of campus in Greenville.

The Gamecocks also won at rival Clemson last week.

Up next

FGCU: At Georgia Southern on Friday night.

South Carolina: At Providence on Saturday.

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By PETE IACOBELLI

Associated Press