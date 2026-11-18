GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Samuel Hincapie scored 24 points to help North Dakota defeat SIU Edwardsville 83-78 in overtime on Tuesday.

Hincapie added seven rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (2-3). Zack Parks added 18 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line while they also had nine rebounds and three steals. Luke Winkel shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Jordan Pickett finished with 16 points and five steals for the Cougars (2-4). David Wilson added 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Brennan Miller finished with 14 points.

Up next: Both teams next play Thursday. North Dakota hosts Mayville State and SIU Edwardsville plays North Park at home.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.