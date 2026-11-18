RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Mason Williams finished with 27 points to help Seattle University defeat Cal Baptist 83-54 on Tuesday.

Williams added seven rebounds for the Redhawks (3-2). Halvine Dzellat totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds. Will Heimbrodt had 10 points.

Justas Stonkus led the way for the Lancers (1-4) with 13 points and nine rebounds. Cal Baptist also got 12 points from Ethan Duncan. Terry Coner Jr. also had 10 points and two steals.

Seattle U took the lead with 19:35 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Williams led the team in scoring with 23 points in the first half to help put them up 48-25 at the break. Seattle U extended its lead to 60-30 during the second half, fueled by a 12-2 scoring run.

Up next: Seattle U plays Sunday against UC San Diego, and Cal Baptist takes on Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.