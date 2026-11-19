LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brady Koehler scored 27 points, Braeden Smith added 26, and Notre Dame beat Rutgers 110-100 in overtime on Wednesday in a consolation game at the Players Era 8 tournament.

Koehler was fouled on a driving layup with 1:11 remaining in regulation and he completed the three-point play to give Notre Dame a 95-88 lead. It was the 12th straight made field goal for Notre Dame, but the Fighting Irish missed their final five shots of regulation.

Rutgers guard Tariq Francis sank a 3-pointer with 14.8 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 95-all. Notre Dame dribbled down the clock before Koehler missed a runner at the buzzer.

In overtime, Smith made a long 3-pointer with 1:52 left and Koehler banked in a shot in the lane on Notre Dame’s next possession for a 102-97 lead. Koehler added two free throws to cap a 9-0 run, and the Fighting Irish went 10 for 10 at the line in overtime.

Ethan Roberts had 17 points for Notre Dame (5-1). Braeden Shrewsberry added 13 and Logan Duncomb 12.

Francis finished with 25 points for Rutgers (3-2). Lino Mark had 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Notre Dame made 15 straight field goals in the first half but only led 43-32 with 4:27 left before halftime. The Fighting Irish went 1 for 5 down the stretch to have their lead trimmed to 49-45.

Up next

The tournament continues on Thursday with Notre Dame playing in the fifth-place game. Rutgers will play for seventh.

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