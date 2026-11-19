COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Addi Mack scored 12 points, Oluchi Okananwa and Nunu Agara both added 11 and No. 18 Maryland cruised to an 84-31 win over Coppin State on Wednesday.

Trinity Jones and Lea Bartelme both added 10 points for the Terrapins (3-1), who forced 26 turnovers, including 15 steals, they turned into 27 points. All 12 players scored with reserve Mimi Thiero grabbing 10 rebounds as Maryland had a 52-29 advantage on the boards.

Samari Taylor had 10 points for the Eagles (3-2), who shot 35% (14 of 57), going 3 of 20 from 3-point range and 0 of 3 from the foul line.

Mack hit a 3-pointer on the opening possession, and the Terrapins scored the first seven points and led all the way.

The Eagles kept it close through the first quarter as Taylor scored 10 points inside. The lead was 21-15 before Maryland scored the first 10 points of the second quarter, held Coppin State to 1-of-14 shooting with seven turnovers and led 33-17 at the half.

The Terrapins scored the final six points to the third quarter to make it 58-28 and then scored the first 24 of the fourth to outscore Coppin State 25-3. The Eagles were 1 of 15 in the fourth.

Up next

Coppin State: Home against William & Mary on Tuesday.

Maryland: Home against Morgan State on Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college basketball coverage here