YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Kaden Johnson scored 16 points off of the bench to lead Eastern Michigan over Detroit Mercy 99-62 on Wednesday.

Johnson also added six rebounds for the Eagles (2-1). Emanuel Richards scored 16 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line, and added five rebounds. Gregory Lawson II had 13 points and shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Tyler Spratt led the Titans (0-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. Detroit Mercy also got 15 points and eight rebounds from London Maiden.

Eastern Michigan led 46-31 at halftime, with Richards racking up 12 points. Eastern Michigan pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a 26-point lead to 37 points. They outscored Detroit Mercy by 22 points in the final half, as Lawson led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday. Eastern Michigan hosts Denver and Detroit Mercy takes on Michigan State on the road.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press