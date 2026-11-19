FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Kyle Jorgensen scored 17 points as Colorado State beat North Dakota State 71-64 on Wednesday.

Jorgensen also had seven rebounds for the Rams (4-1). Carey Booth added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jase Butler shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Max Iversen finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Bison (2-5). Riley Massey added 11 points and five steals for North Dakota State. Rob Diaz III also had 10 points, five assists and two blocks.

Jorgensen scored 10 points in the first half and Colorado State went into the break trailing 39-28. Colorado State outscored North Dakota State by 18 points in the second half. Booth led the way with 10 second-half points.

Up next

Both teams next play Monday. Colorado State takes on Arizona and North Dakota State squares off against Wisconsin-Stout at home.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press