NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mia Woolfolk scored 19 points, Mikayla Blakes overcame a slow start to add 15 and No. 11 Vanderbilt rolled to an 80-44 win over North Alabama on Wednesday night.

Blakes, who now has a 58-game streak scoring double figures, had nine points on 4-of-10 shooting through three quarters before making 2 of 3 shots and two free throws to score the Commodores first six points of the fourth quarter that pushed the lead to 71-30.

Aiyan Mitchell had 12 points for Vanderbilt (5-1) and Aubrey Galvan and Jhai Johnson both had 10.

Brynn Lusby had 13 points for the Lions (3-2).

Vanderbilt cashed in on 28 turnovers with 39 points and outscored North Alabama 50-24 in the paint.

Mitchell had the first and last baskets in an 8-0 run that gave Vanderbilt a 19-6 lead. It was 21-11 after one quarter, and a 13-2 start to the second quarter got the lead to 34-13. Vandy led 43-21 at the half.

Woolfolk had eight points in a 17-0 run in the third. The lead peaked at 41 in the fourth.

Up next

North Alabama: Home against Jack State on Monday.

Vanderbilt: vs. Arizona in the Jacksonville, Florida, Classic on Monday

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college basketball coverage here