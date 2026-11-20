LAS VEGAS (AP) — Braeden Smith scored 23 points to help Notre Dame hold off Auburn 78-73 on Thursday in the fifth-place game of the Players Era 8 on Thursday night.

Smith sank his first six shots for the Fighting Irish (6-1) and finished 7 of 11 from the floor and 8 of 9 at the free-throw line. The senior point guard added eight rebounds and four assists.

Braeden Shrewsberry had 18 points for Notre Dame, Brady Koehler totaled 15 points and eight rebounds and Logan Duncomb scored 10 before fouling out late.

Tahaad Pettiford and reserve Owen Freeman both scored 13 to pace the Tigers (3-3) with Freeman adding nine rebounds. Kevin Overton had 12 points and fellow reserve Kolby King scored 10.

Shrewsberry had 14 points by halftime and Smith didn’t miss a shot and scored 13 to help Notre Dame take a 42-36 lead into the break.

The Fighting Irish played with a lead in the second half until King hit a 3-pointer to pull Auburn even at 55-all with 11:21 left to play.

The Tigers tied it four more times, but Brady Koehler answered another King 3-pointer with one of his own to put Notre Dame up 72-69 with 4:22 remaining.

Auburn missed six straight free throws before Kevin Overton sank the second of two with 40 seconds left to get the Tigers within 75-73. But Smith hit a twisting shot in the lane for a two-possession lead 26 seconds later and the Irish held on to win two of three games at the event.

Up next

Notre Dame will host Central Michigan on Tuesday.

Auburn will host Lipscomb on Tuesday.

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