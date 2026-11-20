NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Paul McNeil Jr. scored 21 of his season-high 33 points in a dominant first half and N.C. State beat Murray State 93-83 on Thursday night at the Baha Mar Championship.

NC State (5-0) will play the winner of the nightcap between Wisconsin and Seton Hall on Friday for the championship, and Murray State (5-1) will play the loser for third place.

McNeil made 9 of 11 shots from 3-point range to go with 6 of 7 free throws, and added eight assists and five rebounds.

Preston Edmead scored 20 on 7-for-10 shooting for the Wolfpack. Christian Hammond had 11 points off the bench and Kyle Evans totaled 10 points and seven rebounds.

Roman Domon led the Racers with 23 points and five assists. Tallis Soulhac had 15 points, and reserves Kaden Magwood and Ben Shtolzberg scored 14 and 11, respectively.

McNeil Jr. had 21 points by halftime to help NC State take a commanding 48-29 lead. He made 6 of 7 shots from 3-point range and all three of his free throws.

NC State shot 54% overall and made 8 of 13 from beyond the arc (62%) in building the 19-point advantage. Murray State shot 38% and missed 10 of 12 from distance.

Ven-Allen Lubin dunked off an assist from McNeil for a 55-32 advantage four minutes into the second half and Murray State got no closer than the final score after the Racers closed on a 12-1 run.

The Tar Heels shot 54% overall and even better from distance — 16 for 28 (57%). The Racers shot 47% overall but only 29% from distance — 7 for 24.

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