NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Aaliyah Chavez scored 22 points, three teammates had double-doubles and No. 14 Oklahoma routed Northwestern State 113-43 on Wednesday night.

The double-doubles were turned in by LeeLee Bell with 17 points and 14 rebounds, Sa’Myah Smith with 15 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, and Brooklyn Stewart with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Smith had six of Oklahoma’s 12 blocked shots.

There were nearly five Sooners with double-doubles as Chavez added nine assists and Sahara Williams had 19 points and nine rebounds.

The Sooners (6-0) led 26-11 after one quarter and a 15-0 scoring run in the second period pushed their lead to 41-13 with four minutes left before halftime. Oklahoma dominated inside, scoring 32 points in the paint and making 19 of 24 two-point attempts. The Sooners were 3 for 19 from 3-point distance before halftime and led 55-22 at the break. They finished 8 for 41 from distance.

The onslaught continued in the second half when Oklahoma scored 17 of the first 19 points of the third quarter and went on to lead 85-35 heading to the fourth.

The Sooners passed 100 points on a 3-pointer by Chavez with 5:17 remaining in the game for a 101-40 lead.

Oklahoma scored the last 12 points over the final 4:50.

Chloe Donnell scored 13 points for the Demons (2-4).

Oklahoma entered averaging 100.2 points per game, which is fourth nationally.

Up next

Oklahoma: The Sooners take on Virginia on Monday at the Jacksonville Classic.

Northwestern State: The Demons host Alabama State on Tuesday. ___

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