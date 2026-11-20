MONROE, La. (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt had 21 points in Southern Mississippi’s 103-100 overtime win over Grambling on Thursday.

Gaines-Wyatt added eight assists for the Golden Eagles (3-3). Anthony Igiede scored 17 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 8 for 12 from the line. Isaac Tavares shot 6 of 10 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Dwayne Pierce finished with 20 points and four assists for the Tigers (1-3). Antonio Shannon added 16 points and two steals for Grambling. Brandon Hardy also had 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Up next: Southern Miss next plays Saturday against Nicholls State at home, and Grambling will host Ecclesia on Monday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.