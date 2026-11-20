SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Blake Harper scored 28 points, including five in the overtime, and VCU knocked off Santa Clara 83-77 on Thursday.

Harper also contributed seven rebounds for the Rams (3-1). Lazar Djokovic scored 22 points while shooting 7 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 12 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Nyk Lewis shot 3 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Aleksandar Gavalyugov led the Broncos (5-1) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Chris Tadjo added 15 points and nine rebounds for Santa Clara. Elijah Mahi finished with 12 points and six rebounds. The loss broke the Broncos’ five-game winning streak.

Djokovic scored 13 points in the first half for VCU, who trailed 46-34 at the break. Harper led VCU with 17 second-half points as the teams ended regulation tied 71-71. Harper scored their five overtime points from the free-throw line.

Up next: Both teams play on Monday. VCU plays Providence and Santa Clara faces Illinois State.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.