KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — DeWayne Brown II had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 14 Tennessee to a 78-51 victory over Coastal Carolina Friday night.

Leading 41-29 at halftime, the Volunteers (5-0) started second half with an 11-2 run that put the game out of reach. Brown had the first five of those points. Juke Harris had 17 points and Miles Rubin collected 9 rebounds.

The Chanticleers (2-4), who shot 25.7% (19 of 74) for the game, were led by Trey Perry with 12 points.

Tennessee went on a 14-2 run in the closing minutes of the first half to go into intermission with a 41-29 lead. Brown had 10 points and six rebounds to lead the Vols. Terrence Hill Jr. had five assists. Coastal Carolina shot 47% in the first 10 minutes but finished at 30.3 (10 of 33).

After Tennessee’s total domination of No. 2 Michigan State on Tuesday, coach Rick Barnes said he now has video proof as to what his players are capable of doing. Up until then, the Vols showed no signs of grasping the offense as well as showing the mindset it takes to have the toughness for defense and rebounding. That could be the bar by which the rest of the season is judged. The Vols were without guard Jalen Haralson, who sustained a knee injury. His status is day-to-day, according to the team.

Coastal Carolina, meanwhile, had a near miss for an upset against Wisconsin earlier this week. Tennessee was the last Power 4 Conference team the Chanticleers will see this season.

Up Next

Coastal Carolina: Hosts Campbell on Tuesday.

Tennessee: Vs. Maryland at the Players Era 16 in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

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By AL LESAR

Associated Press