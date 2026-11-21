NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Roman Domon scored 26 points, Brayden Shorter buried six 3-pointers on the way to 18 points, and Murray State defeated Wisconsin 70-53 on Friday night in a consolation game at the Baha Mar Championship.

Domon made only 7 of his 21 shot attempts but went 11 for 12 at the free-throw line. Shorter made 6 of 10 3-pointers.

Jackson Ball scored 12 points for Wisconsin.

Murray State shot 35% from the field in the first half and Wisconsin hit only 28%. The Racers had a 28-21 advantage on the boards. Domon scored 17 points, including a personal 7-2 run in the last 1 1/2 minutes, and the Racers led 38-22 at the break.

Murray State’s lead was down to 49-40 with 10 minutes left in the second half before Shorter hit 5 of 7 3-point tries in a five-minute stretch that pushed the lead to 67-43.

The Racers (6-1) shot 38% for the game and were 11 for 30 (37%) from distance. Led by Domon, Murray State made 13 of 17 free throws.

Wisconsin (4-2) shot 36% overall and made only 5 of 25 3s.

Up next

Murray State: The Racers host Washington State on Monday.

Wisconsin: The Badgers host Northeastern on Wednesday.

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