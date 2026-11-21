CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Lewis scored 20 points and Thijs De Ridder added 18 as No. 4 Virginia remained undefeated with a 103-61 victory over Loyola Maryland on Friday night.

Johann Grunloh had 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Cavaliers (7-0). Chance Mallory finished with 10 points and six assists on a night when none of those four starters were still on the floor with six minutes to play.

UVA, off to its best start since the 2022-23 season, dominated the Greyhounds (1-5) on the glass, holding a 41-27 rebounding advantage and turning 17 offensive boards into 24 points. Virginia broke 90 points for the fourth time this season.

Loyola Maryland got 15 points from Abdullah Amzil and 13 from Leo Ricketts. The Greyhounds hit 10 shots from 3-point range but committed 18 turnovers that led to 22 points for the Cavaliers.

Virginia sank four 3s in the first 3:12 and jumped out to a 15-3 lead in the opening 4:31, but the Greyhounds used a 17-7 run to make it a two-point game. UVA ended the first half on a 28-4 surge to take a 50-24 advantage into the locker room.

A 27-6 run midway through the second half effectively ended the game, and the Cavs led by as many as 49.

Up next

Loyola Maryland hosts Rider on Tuesday night.

Virginia plays Marquette on Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

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By MIKE BARBER

Associated Press