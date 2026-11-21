STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Audi Crooks reached double figures for the 106th straight game, scoring 20 points to move into ninth on the Big 12 Conference all-time scoring list in No. 25 Oklahoma State’s 103-61 win over Little Rock on Friday night.

Crooks was 8-of-11 shooting and 4 of 5 from the foul line. The Cowgirls (6-1) made 12 3-pointers on 20 attempts and shot 69% (37 of 55) overall.

Nene Ndiaye added 17 points, Stailee Heard 15, Liv McGill 14 and Yuting Deng 12. Heard had nine rebounds and McGil seven assists.

Neso Anisiobi led the Trojans (1-5) with 16 and Talia Kemp added 13. Little Rock shot 44% but only had five 3s.

The Cowgirls shot 69% (18 of 26) in the first half to take a 48-22 lead. The Trojans shot 33%.

After Little Rock took a 7-6 lead, Heard and McGill combined for eight-straight points and Oklahoma State pulled away.

It was 21-12 after one quarter.

Ndiaye scored five quick points to start the second half and then Cooks had four as the Cowgirls opened the third quarter with an 11-1 spurt to get the lead to 36.

Up next

Little Rock: vs. Tennessee Tech in Virgin Islands on Thursday.

Oklahoma State: vs. Wichita State in Kansas City on Sunday.

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