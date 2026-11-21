INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Lindsay scored a season high 20 points and Aiden Sherrell added 16 to help Indiana pull away late Friday night for an 90-76 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Hoosiers (6-0) swept two traditional SEC powers this week — beating John Calipari’s Arkansas Razorbacks in New York before taking down his former team in Indianapolis.

It was the first game in Indy between the border-state rivals since 2005. The series was put on hold after the 2011-12 season. They met twice in the NCAA Tournament but didn’t play in the regular season again until last year.

Four Hoosiers scored in double figures Friday including Markus Burton, who had 15 points and six assists. Indiana was 12 of 31 on 3-pointers.

Milan Momcilovic, the transfer from Iowa State, led Kentucky with a season-best 28 points, going 10 of 16 from the field and 5 of 6x on 3s. Zoom Diallo scored 15 as Kentucky (4-2) lost its second straight against a power conference opponent.

Indiana led for all but 4:33 in a fast-paced, entertaining game played with neither team leading by more than nine points until the Hoosiers used a late 10-0 run to take an 82-66 lead with 6:23 left.

Both teams came out firing, playing to a 19-19 tie before the game’s first stoppage with 12:50 left before halftime. Indiana didn’t trail until Diallo made a midrange step back jumper with 7 seconds left to give Kentucky a 47-45 lead at intermission.

Kentucky opened the second half by making two of the first three baskets, but Indiana retook a 54-51 lead on Sherrell’s 3-pointer and never trailed again.

Up next

Kentucky: Hosts Wichita State next Friday night.

Indiana: Hosts Jacksonville on Tuesday night.

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