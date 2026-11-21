JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Josh Hubbard scored 19 points, reaching a couple of significant milestones on the way, and RJ Johnson added 14 points for Mississippi State in a 72-61 victory over Tulsa on Friday night.

Kimani Hamilton added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-1).

With six steals Hubbard became the ninth player in SEC history to reach 2,000 points, 300 assists and 100 steals. He also passed Naismith Hall of Famer Bailey Howell for second place on Mississippi State’s all-time scoring list.

Jeremiah Johnson scored 21 points and Kobi Williams 13 for the Golden Hurricane (4-1).

Mississippi State led 29-28 at halftime and pushed the lead to 47-37 midway through the second half.

Jeremiah Johnson scored nine points to lead a rally by the Golden Hurricane and they tied it at 53 with 5 1/2 minutes remaining.

Tulsa made only three shots in the final five minutes while Hubbard and RJ Johnson combined for 15 points to help the Bulldogs put the game away.

Up next

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane face Oregon State on Monday in the Acrisure Series.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs take on Wake Forest on Tuesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. ____ Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here