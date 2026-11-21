DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Trent Pearman and Chris Denson each ran for touchdowns while rotating at quarterback for injury-hit Clemson, helping the Tigers beat Duke 20-10 on Friday night to close their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.

The duo provided enough punch for the Tigers (7-4, 5-3 ACC) on a grinding offensive night for both teams, while Clemson’s defense kept Heisman Trophy candidate Nate Sheppard largely in check.

Clemson held Duke to 247 total yards. That included a key stop with Jahiem Lawson coming on a blitz unchecked through the line to bat down Walker Eget’s fourth-down pass with 3:34 left in a one-possession game.

Pearman, who arrived as a walk-on in 2022, threw for 164 yards and ran for 51 more in his first career start. That included getting around the left side and beating a defender to the pylon for a 9-yard score and 10-0 third-quarter lead.

Denson, a former quarterback who had converted to college receiver, made his own mark while flipping back to QB for this one. He ran 16 times for 71 yards, including when he bounced a keeper around the left side and hugged the sideline to score from the 7 for a 17-7 lead midway through the fourth.

Sheppard ran for 116 yards to lead the Blue Devils (7-4, 4-4). Much of that came when he popped a 55-yard TD run through the right side, avoiding a last-ditch tackle attempt from Clemson’s diving Ronan Hanafin at the sideline to answer Pearman’s score to get Duke within 10-7.

Clemson’s Nolan Hauser kicked two field goals, including a 39-yarder with 1:01 left to set an ACC single-season record with his 31st successful kick.

The takeaway

Clemson: The Tigers were coming off a home loss to a two-win Georgia Tech team, which included seeing quarterbacks Tait Reynolds and Christopher Vizzina lost to injuries. That added to the building frustration for the Tigers and coach Dabo Swinney, though they responded by ending a two-game skid in this series.

Duke: Sheppard entered Friday leading the country in all-purpose yardage (171.9) and ranking second in rushing (132.0). The program has also launched a campaign promoting him for the Heisman, which included a drone show after Friday’s first quarter. But he got little help offensively, with Eget completing just 16 of 38 passes for 149 yards.

Up next

Clemson: The Tigers host in-state rival South Carolina Nov. 28 during the Thanksgiving weekend.

Duke: The Blue Devils visit No. 10 Wake Forest Nov. 28 to close the regular season in a long-running instate series.

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By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer