CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ethan Brown scored 26 points and No. 10 Illinois set a Big Ten record for 3-pointers with 23 on Friday night in a 114-52 win over Eastern Illinois.

Brown made his first seven 3-point attempts and finished 7 of 11 from long distance. Tomislav Ivisic added 22 points for the Fighting Illini (5-1), and Stefan Vaaks had 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Zavier Zens scored 17.

Illinois went 23 for 46 from beyond the arc on a night when its Final Four banner from last season was raised to the rafters at State Farm Center.

The previous Big Ten record for 3s was 21, set by Wisconsin last season and tied by Purdue earlier Friday.

Andrej Stojakovic, who had 46 points Tuesday night in Illinois’ 99-78 win at No. 5 Duke, the most points ever scored by a visiting player at Cameron Indoor Stadium, finished with just six against Eastern Illinois while playing with a 101-degree fever.

The short-handed Illini were without starter Quentin Coleman, who scored 27 points at Duke. Zvonimir Ivisic and Lincoln Williams also were ill.

Illinois already was missing preseason All-American David Mirkovic (foot) and Jake Davis (shoulder), who are out indefinitely with injuries.

Jalen Calloway scored 17 points for Eastern Illinois (1-6), which shot 5 for 29 on 3s.

Illinois scored 18 straight points, part of a 32-2 run, after a slow start offensively to move in front 46-12 on its way to a 68-18 halftime lead.

The Illini were the fourth and final power-conference team Eastern Illinois has played this season. The Panthers previously lost at Indiana, Iowa, Notre Dame, and No. 15 Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

Eastern Illinois fell to 0-31 versus Top 25 teams. This was the first time the Panthers played Top 25 teams in back-to-back games. They are 0-10 against Illinois.

Up next

Eastern Illinois is home Monday against Indiana South Bend.

Illinois is home Monday vs. Winthrop.

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By STEVE STEIN

Associated Press