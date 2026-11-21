COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jason Crowe Jr. and Bryson Tiller scored 18 points apiece to lead five Missouri players in double figures and the Tigers beat Le Moyne 91-64 on Friday night for their fourth consecutive win.

Kennard Davis Jr. had 13 points, Jamier Jones scored 11 and Toni Bryant 10 for Missouri (5-1).

Khalil Williams, Ty Francis and Trevor Rowe scored 11 points apiece for Le Moyne (2-4).

The Tigers shot 57% from the field, 11 of 25 (55%) from 3-point range, scored 26 points off 16 Le Moyne turnovers and outscored the Dolphins 12-3 in second-chance points.

Crowe hit a jumper that gave Missouri the lead for good less than 5 minutes into the game. Crowe, Pierce and Tiller each hit a 3 in an 85-second span to push the lead into double figures and spark a 17-4 run that culminated with back-to-back dunks by Crowe and Jones and made it 31-15 with 8:26 left until halftime.

Tiller hit a jumper and a 3-pointer that ignited a 12-0 to close the first half. Bryant added a layup and, after Cord Stansberry took a steal coast to coast for a two-hand dunk, made a 3 that gave the Tigers an 28-point lead at halftime.

Jones made two free throws before Crowe stole the inbounds pass, calmly took one dribble to the right corner and knocked down a 3 and Davis followed with a steal and a fast-break dunk 19 seconds later that gave Missouri its biggest lead of the game at 63-26 with 15 minutes to go.

Up next

Le Moyne: Hosts Division-II Mansfield on Monday.

Missouri: Hosts Evansville on Tuesday.

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