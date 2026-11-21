SEATTLE (AP) — Brynn McGaughy scored a career-high 21 points, Avery Howell added 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting and No. 16 Washington handed Stanford its worst loss in program history, beating the Cardinal 105-50 on Friday night.

Stanford’s previous mark for largest margin of defeat was 49, set Feb. 6, 2025, in a 96-47 loss at then-No. 3 Notre Dame.

Hailee Swain had 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting for Stanford (4-2), which lost for the first time since a 15-point loss to Arizona as part of the Hall of Fame Series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to open the season.

Devin Coppinger had 17 points, Saniya Sellers added 12 points, nine assists and three steals and Amayah Garcia scored 10 for Washington (5-0).

Coppinger opened the scoring with a jumper and then hit a 3 before Tilda Trygger converted a three-point play as the Huskies had eight of the first 10 points. McGaughy’s layup plus the and-1 free throw capped a 12-0 spurt that made it 20-4 with 1:53 left in the first quarter and Washington scored the first 11 points in a 20-4 run that pushed the lead as high as 31 before halftime.

The Huskies made 17 3s and had more points from behind the arc (51) than Stanford scored in total. They made 38 of 67 (57%) from the field, shot 49% from 3-point range and scored 31 points off 19 Cardinal turnovers.

Washington had its highest-scoring game since a 113-39 win over North Carolina Central on Nov. 9, 2023.

Up next

Stanford: Plays Sunday at Portland.

Washington: Hosts Cal Poly on Sunday.

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