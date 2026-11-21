TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The New Mexico men capped an unbeaten season and the Alabama women upset pre-race BYU at the NCAA Division I cross country championships on Saturday.

NC State’s Hannah Gapes won the women’s individual title, covering the 6,000-meter course in 18-minutes, 44.3 seconds, lowering her own course record. Louisville’s Elsingi Kipruot won the men’s 10K in a course-record time of 28:27.7, pulling away in the final two kilometers.

New Mexico placed three runners in the top 10 — Pasanjo Kitonga 7th, Collins Kiprotich 8th and Vincent Chirchir 10th — and scored 69 points. Colorado was second with 107 points, two ahead of Alabama.

It was the first NCAA men’s team title for New Mexico, although the Lobos’ Habtom Samuel won the individual crown last year.

In becoming Louisville’s first individual champion, Kipruto easily broke the course record at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course. Liberty’s Sam Chelanga held the record at 28:41.2 in the 2009 championship.

Dismus Lokira of Alabama was second, three seconds back with Denis Kipngetich another two seconds behind in third.

Alabama women also won a first title, led by Caren Kiplagat in third and Cynthia Jemutai in 10th. Doris Lemngole won the previous two individual titles for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama tallied 120 points with West Virginia second at 145 and top-seeded BYU at 152.

Gapes’ time broke her course record of 18:57.6 she set at Pre-Nationals in October. She is the first native of New Zealand to win the title in 22 years and fifth NC State woman to win the title.

Salma Elbadra of South Carolina was second in 18:51.8.

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