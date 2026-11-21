COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Oluchi Okananwa scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Mimi Thiero had 14 and 12 and No. 18 Maryland coasted to a 109-39 win over Morgan State on Saturday.

Rainey Welson added 18 points for the Terrapins (4-1), who took command with an 18-2 run in the first quarter and held the Bears scoreless in the second. Jordyn Jackson had 15, Addi Mack 12 and Trinity Jones 10. Maryland had a 62-27 rebounding advantage and shot 57.5% (48 of 80).

Dru Carlton scored 17 points for the Bears (2-6), who had seven field goals through three quarters and made seven more, including all three of their 3-pointers, in the fourth quarter. They ended up at 23% (14 of 61), going 4 of 28 from 3-point range.

Morgan State scored the last five points. Maryland’s record for margin of victory is 74.

Up next

Morgan State: At VCU on Monday.

Maryland: Home against Monmouth on Tuesday.

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