EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kur Teng scored a career-high 24 points off the bench and Jeremy Fears Jr. had 17 points and 14 assists Saturday as five Spartans players scored in double figures in No. 2 Michigan State’s 91-70 victory over Detroit Mercy.

Kaleb Glenn and Jasiah Jervis each contributed 11 points for the Spartans (5-1) and Cam Ward had 10 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Michigan State bounced back from a 9-for-50 shooting performance Tuesday at Tennessee by making 29 of 55 shots from the field.

The Spartans were without starters Jordan Scott (shoulder) and Coen Carr (knee), with coach Tom Izzo electing to rest both players despite medical clearance.

Lance Stone scored 19 points and Tyler Spratt added 17 for the Titans (0-5). Detroit Mercy has lost its first five games for the first time since the 2023-24 season, when the Titans finished 1-31.

The Titans came out hot at the start of the second half, hitting 10 of their first 14 shots, to pull within 59-56 with 9:28 left. The Spartans responded with a 15-3 run to take control of the game and later built their lead to as many as 23 points. Teng had three of his five 3-pointers during the spurt.

Michigan State used a late surge to take a 42-27 halftime lead after struggling to pull away for much of the first half. The Spartans led 19-9 before the Titans rallied to within 24-22 with 5:46 remaining. Michigan State responded with an 18-5 run to close the half, capped by Teng’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Detroit Mercy has dropped 21 consecutive games to Big Ten Conference opponents.

Up next

Detroit Mercy: Faces North Dakota on Tuesday in the Cancun Challenge.

Michigan State: Plays Arkansas in Detroit on Thursday.

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By BOB TRIPI

Associated Press