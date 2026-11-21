WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph spent two weeks waiting for a chance to reclaim the starting job.

When it came Saturday, he was more than ready to show everyone what he could do.

Joseph was efficient through the air. He nearly posted a career high rushing total. The transfer from Old Dominion tipped a pass to himself for the first touchdown catch of his college career, and he even threw the lead block on the Badgers’ first score.

Joseph finished with 314 total yards, had scoring runs of 32 and 66 yards, hauled in a 13-yard TD catch from receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. and helped the Badgers rebound from last week’s stunning loss with a dominant 42-10 victory at Purdue.

“Basically, we let it fly,” Joseph said. “The offensive line was killing it. Their (defensive) ends were crashing down and when they did, I did my best to find the running lanes and take advantage.”

Did he ever.

Joseph was 12 of 18 for 114 yards through the air and ran 16 times for a season-best 187 yards on a day the Badgers (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) produced their highest single-game rushing total, 381, since October 2021. Darrion Dupree added 125 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.

But it was Joseph’s spectacular catch and his impressive block to spring Hilton for a 24-yard TD run that really turned heads. Even more impressive, Purdue game-planned for this very kind of attack — and still couldn’t stop it.

“Wisconsin got a good push, and we did not play on their side of the line of scrimmage,” Purdue coach Barry Odom said. “I did not think we tackled well and then we were really bad against quarterback run game, which we knew was going to be a big part of it. It sounds like a lot of excuses, but we have to coach better, and we have to execute better.”

The combination led Wisconsin to its 19th straight win in the series, the longest active streak in the Big Ten. The Badgers haven’t lost to Purdue since 2003, haven’t lost at Ross-Ade Stadium since 1997 and have won the last six by double digits.

Purdue (3-7, 2-6) has lost five straight. Quarterback Ryan Browne was 13 of 32 for 133 yards with one interception. Fame Ijeboi rushed 10 times for 40 yards and one TD.

The Badgers had a 14-0 lead before Purdue had a first down thanks to the TD runs from Hilton and Joseph. Purdue kicker Jacobo Echeverria Lozano opened the second quarter with a career long 53-yard field goal. Two plays later, Dupree broke free for a 49-yard TD run to make it 21-3.

All the Boilermakers could muster the rest of the day was 1-yard TD plunge from Ijeboi to make it 21-10 at the half.

Dupree opened the second half with a 1-yard TD plunge before Hilton connected with Joseph to make it 35-10 and Jospeh closed it out with the 66-yard run.

“He’s handled things, he’s continued to work at things, I‘ve challenged him in many ways and he’s answered the bell,” Badgers coach Luke Fickell said of Joseph. “There are not enough words to say how appreciative of him and how proud I am of him to do it justice.”

The takeaway

Wisconsin: The victory assures the Badgers of finishing with their first winning record since 2023. That’s a big deal for Fickell’s team.

Purdue: The home losing streak in this series has gone on so long, Odom was still in college the last time the Boilermakers beat the Badgers here. This one also puts the Purdue on the cusp of entering a third straight offseason with a long losing streak.

Milestone moments

Saturday also marked the first time since 2009 that Wisconsin had a quarterback, a running back and a receiver all rush for scores. It last happened at Hawaii with quarterback Scott Tolzien, running back John Clay and receiver David Gilreath. Hilton’s TD pass also was the first of his career.

Up next

Wisconsin hosts Minnesota on Friday in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Axe.

Purdue visits rival Indiana next Saturday night in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.

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By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer