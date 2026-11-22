HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — PJ Martin rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter when South Alabama scored 21 points and rallied for a 40-35 win over Southern Miss on Saturday night to become bowl eligible.

A pair of third-quarter touchdowns gave Southern Miss (3-8, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference) a 10-point lead but Bishop Davenport and Anthony Eager combined for their second TD of the game on a 13-yard toss and Martin broke loose for a 50-yard score before adding a 6-yard TD with two minutes left to go up 40-29.

Mario Sanders scored on a 45-yard pass play from John White to cut the lead to five with 53 seconds left but the Jaguars (6-5, 4-3) recovered the onside kick.

Martin finished with 128 yards rushing on 16 carries. Davenport was 20-of-28 passing for 267 yards and two touchdowns and added another on the ground. Trae Stevenson had 128 yards receiving and Eager 102, including his two scores.

White was 21-of-35 passing for 294 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Steven Robinson added 82 yards rushing with a score. Sanders had 143 yards receiving with two TDs.

Up next

South Alabama: Home against Appalachian State in regular-season finale on Friday.

Southern Miss: Finishes season at Old Dominion next Saturday.

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