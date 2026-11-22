GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Jerry Kaminski was 29-of-38 passing for 387 yards and four touchdowns Saturday to help North Dakota beat Southern Illinois 28-23.

North Dakota (8-4, 5-3, Missouri Valley Football Conference), No. 10 in the the Stats Perform Top 25, has won back-to-back games following consecutive losses to ranked Football Championship Subdivision opponents: 26-23 at No. 7 South Dakota and 31-28 at No. 6 Youngstown State.

Kaminski threw a 16-yard TD pass to Korey Tai that capped a four-play, 75-yard drive (aided by a 15-yard penalty for roughing the passer) and gave the Fighting Hawks the lead for good at 7-3 with 5:59 left in the first quarter.

Charles Langama, who had 88 yards rushing on 13 carries, caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Kaminski with 2:31 to go in the second, but DJ Williams escaped the pocket to his right and threw deep on the run to the 30 and a wide-open Allen Middleton raced untouched to end zone for a 73-yard touchdown less that 2 minutes later and it was 14-10 at halftime.

Williams was 22-of-35 passing for 268 yards and two touchdowns to go with 74 yards rushing and a TD on nine carries for Southern Illinois (5-7, 3-5).

Deng Deng had seven receptions for 134 for the Hawks. Hunter Kallstrom and Sam Strandell had a touchdown catch.

Up next

Southern Illinois: Season complete.

North Dakota: Awaits seeding for FCS playoffs and a potential first-round bye.

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