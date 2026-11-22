KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Landon Varnes threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns and Kennesaw State beat Florida International 35-24 on Saturday.

Varnes completed 21-of-27 passes, and Boogie Woods III ran for 100 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Owls (5-6, 4-3 Conference USA).

JJ Kohl completed 27-of-39 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers (4-7, 2-5).

Woods gave Kennesaw State the lead for good near when he ran it in from the 1 for a 14-10 lead at the end of a 10-play, 89-yard drive with 4:25 left before halftime.

Kennesaw State forced a quick three-and-out then drove 55 yards yard in eight plays culminating in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Varnes to Brayden Munroe with 43 seconds before halftime.

In the third quarter, Varnes threw a 7-yard scoring pass to Dylan Gary, and Latrelle Murrell had a 17-yard scoring run to make it 35-10.

The Panthers ended the scoring in the fourth quarter when Kohl threw a 6-yard touchdown to James Resar before throwing a 3-yard score to Kyle McNeal with 1:57 remaining.

Up next

Florida International: Hosts Sam Houston State on Saturday.

Kennesaw State: Travels to face Western Kentucky on Saturday.

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